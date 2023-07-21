Zelenskyy dismisses his ambassador to the United Kingdom who criticized him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday sacked his ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, a key figure in relations between Kyiv and London, according to a decree posted on the Ukrainian presidential website.



This decree does not mention the reasons for the decision, but the ambassador had recently criticized the Ukrainian president, expressing regret for his "sarcasm" aimed at British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who called on Ukraine to show more gratitude for the military assistance provided by its allies.



AFP