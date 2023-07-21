News
Sweden moves its embassy in Iraq to Stockholm temporarily
World News
2023-07-21 | 07:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sweden moves its embassy in Iraq to Stockholm temporarily
On Friday, the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the temporary transfer of its embassy operations and staff in Iraq to Stockholm for security reasons, a day after it was set on fire by demonstrators in Baghdad.
"Security is a priority. Embassy operations and staff have been temporarily relocated to Stockholm for security reasons," a spokeswoman for the Swedish Foreign Ministry wrote in a message to AFP.
AFP
World News
Sweden
Foreign Affairs
Embassy
Iraq
Stockholm
Baghdad
Ukraine's Culture Minister resigns after "misunderstanding" about the importance of culture during war
Previous
