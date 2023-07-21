Sweden moves its embassy in Iraq to Stockholm temporarily

2023-07-21 | 07:44
Sweden moves its embassy in Iraq to Stockholm temporarily
Sweden moves its embassy in Iraq to Stockholm temporarily

On Friday, the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the temporary transfer of its embassy operations and staff in Iraq to Stockholm for security reasons, a day after it was set on fire by demonstrators in Baghdad.

"Security is a priority. Embassy operations and staff have been temporarily relocated to Stockholm for security reasons," a spokeswoman for the Swedish Foreign Ministry wrote in a message to AFP.

AFP
 

World News

Sweden

Foreign Affairs

Embassy

Iraq

Stockholm

Baghdad

Ukraine's Culture Minister resigns after "misunderstanding" about the importance of culture during war
LBCI Previous

