US responds to Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz: Ensures free flow of commerce with naval deployment

World News
2023-07-21 | 10:15
High views
US responds to Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz: Ensures free flow of commerce with naval deployment
1min
US responds to Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz: Ensures free flow of commerce with naval deployment

In light of recent attempts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters, the Secretary of Defense decided to deploy a portion of the BATAAN Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR). 

According to the US Department of Defense statement, this deployment will include the USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall, and their associated personnel and equipment. 

Additionally, it will complement the recently approved forces comprising F-35s, F-16s, and the guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116).

By deploying these forces, the United States aims to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation and deterring any destabilizing activities by Iran. 

In a statement, the US Department of Defense emphasized that the United States will work closely with like-minded allies and partners committed to the free flow of commerce. 

Together, they will take coordinated actions to counter any threats that undermine this fundamental principle of the rules-based international order.
 

