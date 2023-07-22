News
Portugal implements border checks once again ahead of Pope's visit
World News
2023-07-22 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Portugal implements border checks once again ahead of Pope's visit
Portugal has reinstated random border inspection measures in preparation for the visit of Pope Francis and an estimated million people expected to participate in World Youth Day.
The government clarified that this "exceptional" measure, which will be in effect until the seventh of August, has been implemented "to prevent potential threats to public order and internal security."
World News
Portugal
Border Checks
Border
Pope
Visit
