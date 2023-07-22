Ukrainian attack on Crimea leads to an "explosion" of an ammunition depot and the evacuation of residents

2023-07-22 | 06:11
Ukrainian attack on Crimea leads to an "explosion" of an ammunition depot and the evacuation of residents

A Ukrainian drone attack led to an "explosion" of an ammunition depot in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and prompted the authorities to evacuate residents within a five-kilometer radius and suspend railway traffic, the governor of the peninsula announced Saturday.

"As a result of an enemy drone attack on the Krasnogvardeysky district, an explosion occurred in an ammunition depot," Sergei Aksyonov said via the Telegram application.

He added, "The decision was taken to evacuate people within a five-kilometer radius," and, "In order to reduce risks, the decision was also taken to suspend train traffic on the railways in Crimea."

AFP
 

