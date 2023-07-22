News
Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances
World News
2023-07-22 | 07:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances
The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs urgently summoned the Russian ambassador to Warsaw on Saturday following remarks made by President Vladimir Putin, which Poland described as "provocative."
The Russian President accused on Friday Poland of preparing "revenge plans" and aspiring to control territories in western Ukraine, an accusation that has been directed by Russian authorities on previous occasions.
