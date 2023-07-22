Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances

2023-07-22
Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin&#39;s &quot;provocative&quot; stances
Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs urgently summoned the Russian ambassador to Warsaw on Saturday following remarks made by President Vladimir Putin, which Poland described as "provocative."

The Russian President accused on Friday Poland of preparing "revenge plans" and aspiring to control territories in western Ukraine, an accusation that has been directed by Russian authorities on previous occasions.
 

