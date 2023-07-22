Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike

2023-07-22 | 08:26
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike

A Russian journalist was killed on Saturday in a Ukrainian strike on the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, as announced by the Russian military in a statement.

The Russian military stressed, "Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an artillery attack on a group of journalists, resulting in four journalists being injured with varying degrees of severity," adding, "During the evacuation process, a journalist passed away due to injuries sustained from a cluster munition explosion."
 

