At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange
World News
2023-07-22 | 11:44
At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange
Sixteen people were killed in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, as shells fell on their homes during clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, according to the Independent Darfur Lawyers Association on Saturday.
The association stated, "The city of Nyala witnessed extensive exchange of artillery shelling between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in the middle of residential neighborhoods.” It continued, "The indiscriminate shelling resulted in the death of 16 martyrs, according to preliminary statistics."
World News
Death
Nyala
Strike
Army
