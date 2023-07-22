Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on

World News
2023-07-22 | 12:23
High views
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
0min
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on

More than 20 boats joined the emergency evacuation efforts from the Greek island of Rhodes on Saturday, where a wildfire has been raging out of control for five days.

The Greek Coast Guard reported that the boats are loading people from the beaches of Kiotari and Lardos in the eastern part of the island, which is a popular tourist destination.

Three coast guard vessels led the operation, involving over 20 private boats, while a Greek Navy vessel was also heading to the area.
 

