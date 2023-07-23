Venezuelan arrested with 150,000 counterfeit dollars upon his return from Colombia

A Venezuelan was arrested upon his arrival in the country from Colombia with approximately 150,000 counterfeit dollars, according to a military report seen by the French Press Agency (AFP).



He was apprehended during a routine inspection at a military checkpoint in Peracales, between the cities of San Antonio del Táchira in Venezuela and Cúcuta in Colombia.



The authorities found the banknotes "hidden in a portable radio" and "after examination, they were identified as counterfeit dollars. In total, they amounted to 148,700 in US currency," as stated in the report.



Venezuela has repeatedly warned against the circulation of counterfeit dollars, and the Criminal Investigations Department receives four to five complaints about this issue monthly.

AFP