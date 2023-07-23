Kyiv says 19 people injured in Russian attack on Odessa

2023-07-23
Kyiv says 19 people injured in Russian attack on Odessa
Kyiv says 19 people injured in Russian attack on Odessa

Ukraine announced on Sunday that 19 people, including four children, were injured in a Russian missile attack on Odessa during the night from Saturday to Sunday, which also resulted in one fatality.

The regional administration of Odessa stated, "19 people were injured, including four children," and added that "additional information about the damages and casualties is being collected.

World News

Russia

Odessa

Ukraine

Kyiv

Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
Venezuelan arrested with 150,000 counterfeit dollars upon his return from Colombia
