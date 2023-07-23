News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kyiv says 19 people injured in Russian attack on Odessa
World News
2023-07-23 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kyiv says 19 people injured in Russian attack on Odessa
Ukraine announced on Sunday that 19 people, including four children, were injured in a Russian missile attack on Odessa during the night from Saturday to Sunday, which also resulted in one fatality.
The regional administration of Odessa stated, "19 people were injured, including four children," and added that "additional information about the damages and casualties is being collected.
World News
Russia
Odessa
Ukraine
Kyiv
Next
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
Venezuelan arrested with 150,000 counterfeit dollars upon his return from Colombia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-19
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
World News
2023-07-19
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
0
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
World News
2023-07-02
Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack
0
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
0
World News
2023-06-16
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
World News
2023-06-16
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:06
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
World News
05:06
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
0
World News
01:34
Venezuelan arrested with 150,000 counterfeit dollars upon his return from Colombia
World News
01:34
Venezuelan arrested with 150,000 counterfeit dollars upon his return from Colombia
0
World News
12:23
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
World News
12:23
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
0
World News
11:51
Zelenskiy, Stoltenberg discuss opening Black Sea grain export corridor
World News
11:51
Zelenskiy, Stoltenberg discuss opening Black Sea grain export corridor
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-29
Prince Harry has finally vacated UK home: palace
World News
2023-06-29
Prince Harry has finally vacated UK home: palace
0
World News
2023-06-19
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
World News
2023-06-19
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
0
Middle East News
2023-06-16
Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
Middle East News
2023-06-16
Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects
2
Press Highlights
02:26
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
Press Highlights
02:26
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:19
Airborne exploitation: How human trafficking routes have evolved in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:19
Airborne exploitation: How human trafficking routes have evolved in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanese Army raid in Brital leads to gunfight with wanted individuals
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanese Army raid in Brital leads to gunfight with wanted individuals
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute
6
World News
06:11
Ukrainian attack on Crimea leads to an "explosion" of an ammunition depot and the evacuation of residents
World News
06:11
Ukrainian attack on Crimea leads to an "explosion" of an ammunition depot and the evacuation of residents
7
World News
12:23
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
World News
12:23
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
8
World News
11:44
At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange
World News
11:44
At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More