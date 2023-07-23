Putin and Lukashenko meet for the first time since the Wagner Movement

World News
2023-07-23 | 06:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin and Lukashenko meet for the first time since the Wagner Movement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin and Lukashenko meet for the first time since the Wagner Movement

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his close ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for the first time since Lukashenko mediated an agreement that ended the Wagner Group's rebellion in Russia last month.

On Sunday, Lukashenko's media apparatus published a video showing the two presidents arriving at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg for their scheduled talks.

Putin announced that he extended the talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, Moscow's staunch ally, stating, "I have changed some of my plans (...) We will dedicate a day and a half to these talks," as reported by the TASS news agency.

The two leaders are meeting in Saint Petersburg to discuss "strategic partnership and alliance" between Moscow and Minsk, according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday.

On Thursday, Minsk announced that Russian Wagner Group fighters, who were forced to leave their country for Belarus, a Russian ally, after their rebellion against the Russian military leadership in late July/June, are training with the Belarusian special forces.

On Sunday, Lukashenko confirmed that elements of the Wagner Group would remain in central Belarus.

Wagner fighters played a significant role in the Russian offensive in Ukraine, especially on the frontlines of the brutal battle for control of Bakhmut (eastern Ukraine). Moscow claimed the city fell to its forces in May after months of a siege that devastated the city.

On June 24th, at the height of the conflict with the Russian General Staff, Wagner fighters occupied an army headquarters in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia for hours and advanced hundreds of kilometers towards Moscow in a rebellion that shook the Russian authorities.

Their rebellion ended on the evening of June 24th with an agreement that stipulated the departure of Wagner's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to Belarus. Wagner fighters were offered the option to join the regular forces, return to civilian life, or leave with their leader to Belarus.



AFP
 

World News

Putin

Lukashenko

Meet

Wagner

Movement

Russia

LBCI Next
Call for donation to meet the food needs of residents of the Khartoum suburbs
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-06

Lukashenko claims Wagner leader is present in St. Petersburg, Russia, not Belarus

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Putin says Russia paid $1 bn to Wagner group over last year

LBCI
World News
2023-07-22

Warsaw summons Russian ambassador after Putin's "provocative" stances

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:40

One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece

LBCI
World News
08:33

Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation

LBCI
World News
06:55

Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa

LBCI
World News
06:27

Call for donation to meet the food needs of residents of the Khartoum suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-22

Lebanon awaits Le Drian's arrival: Will there be a breakthrough in Presidential impasse?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20

BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi urges preservation of Lebanon's identity and unity

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

MP Aoun to LBCI: Lebanon is facing unclear future with multiple uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

LBCI
World News
12:23

Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on

LBCI
World News
11:44

At least 16 people killed in Nyala in intense artillery exchange

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More