News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation
World News
2023-07-23 | 08:33
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation
The strong winds expected on Sunday in Greece threaten to hinder the efforts of firefighters to contain a large fire on the tourist island of Rhodes, which has led to the largest evacuation operation ever in the country, involving around 30,000 people.
The large fire has been raging on the island for six consecutive days, forcing approximately 30,000 people to leave their homes and hotels in the eastern part of the island located in the Dodecanese archipelago during the peak of the tourist season.
Authorities estimate that it will take several days to control the fires.
The spokesperson for the firefighting teams, Vassilis Vathrakoyianis, warned that the winds, which are fueling the fire, will intensify between noon and 17:00 (14:00 GMT).
Last year, Rhodes, with a population of over 100,000, received about 2.5 million tourists.
During the night, the fires reached the village of Lardos, where houses and a church were surrounded, and many hotels were damaged by the fire, which sometimes reached the beaches.
According to the Greek news agency, the police evacuated about 19,000 people as a precaution, include 16,000 by land and 3,000 by sea.
Twelve towns, including Lindos, one of the main tourist attractions on the island, were evacuated.
On Sunday, the fires were active in three locations, including the southeast coast of the island, where firefighters attempted to prevent the fire from reaching a reservoir. They received air assistance through helicopters and agricultural planes.
The current efforts are focused on preventing the fire from spreading northward to the dense forests.
Temperatures are expected to exceed 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, and the National Meteorological Observatory stated that the country is likely to face its longest heatwave in history.
Panayotis Demilis, a member of the municipal council of the village of Archangelos, described the situation to Sky TV as "unprecedented," adding that many local residents rushed to help the tourists.
The tourists and some residents were taken to sports halls, schools, and conference centers in hotels on the island, where they will spend the night, while firefighters continue their battle against the fire.
Athens News Agency reported that three ferries docked at the port of Rhodes to accommodate some of those who were evacuated.
The travel giant, TUI, suspended all flights to the Greek island.
A spokesperson for the German company told AFP that the company "currently has about 40,000 tourists on the island of Rhodes, 7,800 of whom have been affected by the fires and have been transferred to reception centers or hotels."
They confirmed that "until Tuesday, no new tourists will be transferred" to the island, adding that there are empty planes heading there to help evacuate thousands of tourists.
The Greek Foreign Ministry has established a crisis cell in Athens to facilitate the repatriation of foreign tourists.
Greek foreign missions are also setting up a station at Rhodes Airport to assist tourists who have lost their travel documents during the evacuation operations.
Tour operators and travel agencies have also requested more charter planes to land in Rhodes to transport travelers who wish to leave.
A Belgian tourist named Cedric Gisay told state radio ERT that he had to leave his hotel on foot without being given a destination after receiving text messages on his mobile phone.
He recounted that in the hotel, "they were not even aware (of the evacuation order). We only carried our identity cards and some water and what we could use to cover our faces and heads."
From the moment the evacuation warning was issued early in the afternoon, tourists headed to the beach, dragging their belongings.
Video footage showed some of them pushing baby strollers under the scorching sun.
More than 200 firefighters worked during the night to extinguish the fires, while a large part of the island lost power due to the state-owned power company shutting down the electricity plant in the south for reasons related to public safety.
The Greek presidency canceled the national holiday on Monday "due to the exceptional conditions in the country due to the fire."
AFP
World News
Fires
Island
Rhodes
Spark
Greece
Population
Evacuation
Next
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-22
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
World News
2023-07-22
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
0
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
0
World News
2023-07-22
Ukrainian attack on Crimea leads to an "explosion" of an ammunition depot and the evacuation of residents
World News
2023-07-22
Ukrainian attack on Crimea leads to an "explosion" of an ammunition depot and the evacuation of residents
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
Over 60 percent of the world's population use social media
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21
Over 60 percent of the world's population use social media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:08
Right-wing preference in Spain and far-right elections hopes for a return to power
World News
11:08
Right-wing preference in Spain and far-right elections hopes for a return to power
0
World News
11:03
End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan
World News
11:03
End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan
0
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
0
World News
06:55
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
World News
06:55
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04
Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04
Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-21
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas
Press Highlights
2023-07-21
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'
0
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
Press Highlights
02:26
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
2
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
4
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
6
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
7
Lebanon News
05:31
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
05:31
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
8
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More