One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
World News
2023-07-23 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
One person was killed, and four others were injured on Sunday in a partial, unexplained collapse of a bridge near the city of Patras in western Greece, according to police and media reports.
A police spokesperson confirmed the death of one person.
The Greek news agency and the public broadcaster ERT reported that four people were injured and transported to hospitals in the city.
A large-scale rescue operation is underway, involving firefighters and ambulance crews.
The cause of the bridge collapse, located on a road connecting Patras in the Peloponnese Peninsula to Athens, has not been determined yet.
However, the head of the earthquake protection organization, Efthymios Lekkas, clarified that the bridge had been experiencing known stability issues, as reported by the television network.
Renovation work on the bridge began in 2021 at a cost exceeding six million euros, according to ERT.
AFP
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
