One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece

World News
2023-07-23 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece

One person was killed, and four others were injured on Sunday in a partial, unexplained collapse of a bridge near the city of Patras in western Greece, according to police and media reports.

A police spokesperson confirmed the death of one person.

The Greek news agency and the public broadcaster ERT reported that four people were injured and transported to hospitals in the city.

A large-scale rescue operation is underway, involving firefighters and ambulance crews.

The cause of the bridge collapse, located on a road connecting Patras in the Peloponnese Peninsula to Athens, has not been determined yet.

However, the head of the earthquake protection organization, Efthymios Lekkas, clarified that the bridge had been experiencing known stability issues, as reported by the television network.

Renovation work on the bridge began in 2021 at a cost exceeding six million euros, according to ERT.



AFP
 

World News

Dead

Injured

Partial

Collapse

Bridge

Western

Greece

LBCI Next
End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan
Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-17

At least eight dead in a building collapse in Cairo

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-26

TMC: 2 dead and 7 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-20

TMC: One dead and two injured in 3 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:08

Right-wing preference in Spain and far-right elections hopes for a return to power

LBCI
World News
11:03

End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan

LBCI
World News
08:33

Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation

LBCI
World News
06:55

Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04

Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-21

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24

Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'

LBCI
World News
08:40

One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More