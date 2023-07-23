News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Right-wing preference in Spain and far-right elections hopes for a return to power
World News
2023-07-23 | 11:08
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Right-wing preference in Spain and far-right elections hopes for a return to power
Spanish citizens cast their votes on Sunday in early legislative elections, with the right-wing appearing to have the advantage and the possibility of bringing the far-right to power for the first time since the end of Franco's dictatorship.
After casting his vote in central Madrid, the leader of the People's Party (right-wing), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who could replace Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez according to opinion polls, told the press that he hopes Spain will "start a new era."
Among the four main candidates, Sánchez was the first to vote and stated to journalists that these elections are "very important... for the world and for Europe."
In an indication of the elections' significance, voter turnout sharply increased to 40.48% at 14:00 (12:00 GMT), compared to 37.92% in the last legislative elections in 2019.
This number does not include the 2.47 million voters out of 37.5 million who cast their ballots by mail, setting a record due to the elections being held in mid-summer for the first time.
These elections have also garnered exceptional attention abroad due to the possibility of a coalition between the conservative right-wing and the far-right Vox party, whose support may be necessary for the People's Party to form a government.
Such a scenario could bring the far-right to power in Spain for the first time since Franco's dictatorship ended nearly half a century ago in 1975.
After voting in Madrid, the leader of Vox party, Santiago Abascal, stated that he is confident the elections "will allow for a change of course in Spain."
Affirming the election's importance, the outgoing Minister of Labor Yolanda Díaz, leader of the left-wing radical Sumar party and an ally of Sánchez, announced that "these elections are the most important for my generation" and added that their outcome "will shape the features of the coming decade."
Polling stations opened at 09:00 (07:00 GMT) for these elections, in which voters are electing members of the Congress of Deputies (350 seats) and the Senate (208 seats).
Voting will close at 20:00 (18:00 GMT), and preliminary results will be released approximately an hour later.
With the European elections scheduled for 2024, a right-wing victory, and possibly the inclusion of the far-right in the government in the fourth largest economy in the Eurozone, following its triumph in Italy last year, would deal a severe blow to European left-wing parties.
This would carry significant symbolism, as Spain currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.
Information technology expert Brian Sánchez (27 years old) who voted in Barcelona told AFP that "forming a coalition government between the People's Party and Vox would be beneficial because they would work to make Spain better."
All polls published until Monday predicted the victory of the People's Party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo (61 years old). However, the ban on publishing polls five days before the elections has made the outcome uncertain.
Feijóo hopes to secure 176 seats, which would grant him an absolute majority in the Congress of Deputies, which consists of 350 seats. However, no poll has projected such a result, indicating that his party may need to form a coalition.
His only potential partner is the far-right Vox party, founded in 2013 after a split from the People's Party, which currently governs three out of 17 regions in Spain.
Abascal warned the People's Party that the price of Vox's support would be participation in the government.
Feijóo did not disclose his intentions regarding Vox, and in an interview with "El Mundo" on Friday, he said, "Two days before the elections, the candidate should not say who he will form a coalition with." However, he acknowledged that forming a coalition government with the far-right nationalist party "is not ideal."
Sánchez (51 years old), whose defeat is indicated by opinion polls following the left's loss in local elections that prompted him to call for these early elections, warned against the rise of the far-right to power as the main theme of his election campaign.
In a televised debate on Wednesday, the outgoing Prime Minister argued that forming a coalition government between the People's Party and Vox "is not just a setback for Spain in terms of rights, but a serious setback for the European project."
He believes that the only alternative to such a coalition government is to maintain the current left-wing coalition that was formed in 2020 between his Socialist Party and the radical left.
His words resonated with teacher Brauli Monyús (53 years old) who told AFP in Barcelona that he hopes for the formation of a "progressive government between the Socialists and Sumar."
AFP
World News
Right-wing
Preference
Spain
Far-right
Elections
Hopes
Return
Power
Next
Venezuelan arrested with 150,000 counterfeit dollars upon his return from Colombia
Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:11
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes to find a solution for Mbappe's return
Sports News
08:11
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes to find a solution for Mbappe's return
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-25
Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return
Press Highlights
2023-06-25
Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return
0
World News
01:34
Venezuelan arrested with 150,000 counterfeit dollars upon his return from Colombia
World News
01:34
Venezuelan arrested with 150,000 counterfeit dollars upon his return from Colombia
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Electricity bill dilemma: The complex reality of Beddawi Camp's power consumption
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Electricity bill dilemma: The complex reality of Beddawi Camp's power consumption
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:03
End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan
World News
11:03
End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan
0
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
0
World News
08:33
Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation
World News
08:33
Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation
0
World News
06:55
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
World News
06:55
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04
Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04
Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-21
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas
Press Highlights
2023-07-21
Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: Unanswered questions and hidden agendas
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'
0
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
World News
08:40
One dead and four injured due to a partial collapse of a bridge in western Greece
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
Press Highlights
02:26
Deputy PM al-Chami: I am afraid that the Central Bank will lose its foreign reserves
2
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon's diplomatic path: Building on Doha agreements amidst challenges and prospects
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
4
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
6
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
7
Lebanon News
05:31
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
05:31
Minister Bayram: We want a country representing all Lebanese citizens
8
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More