Ukrainian drone strike hits ammunition depot in Crimea

2023-07-24 | 02:27
Ukrainian drone strike hits ammunition depot in Crimea
Ukrainian drone strike hits ammunition depot in Crimea

According to the governor of the Russian-annexed Crimea, which has been facing repeated attacks in recent days, an ammunition depot was struck in a Ukrainian drone attack in the peninsula, currently occupied by Russia.

Sergei Aksyonov, who was appointed by Moscow and served as the governor, reported on Telegram that "air defense forces shot down 11 enemy drones in the skies of Crimea, neutralizing them."
He also mentioned that an "ammunition depot" in the Djankoy area in northern Crimea was hit, causing damage to a house from the wreckage of one of the drones.

Aksyonov further stated, "A decision was made to evacuate residents within a five-kilometer radius" of the incident site, and he confirmed that there were no casualties "according to initial information."

Additionally, train services were suspended in the vicinity of Djankoy "for security reasons," and traffic on the road connecting Djankoy to Simferopol, the largest city in Crimea, was also affected.
 
 
 
AFP

