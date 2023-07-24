News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
80,000 people displaced amid ongoing violence in central Nigeria
World News
2023-07-24 | 03:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
80,000 people displaced amid ongoing violence in central Nigeria
In the past three months, more than 80,000 people have been displaced from central Nigeria due to escalating deadly violence that has prompted the deployment of military reinforcements to the region, according to a local official.
Since May, the Plateau State has been witnessing violent clashes between farmers and herders, resulting in over 300 fatalities, as reported by local authorities.
Rural communities in northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by widespread violence and crimes, largely fueled by disputes over land and water resources.
Local official, Marcus Artus, informed the news agency AFP that approximately 80,000 internally displaced persons are residing in 11 camps in Mangu, the epicenter of the violence in Plateau State.
One of the camp coordinators, Yambut Daniel, also confirmed a similar estimate to AFP.
On Saturday, the Chief of Nigerian Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, visited Mangu to launch special operations aimed at "eliminating" the crisis.
In one of the makeshift camps, thousands of people sleep in classrooms, surviving on meager supplies and maize crops donated by local churches.
Seventy-year-old Grace Emmanuel, one of the displaced, expressed her hardships, stating, "The crisis has made us homeless; it has destroyed our farmlands, and now we have to struggle to survive in this school."
She added, "It's not easy; we don't have enough to eat. We have to go to the wells for water, and sometimes the water is not enough for thousands of us."
In response to the escalating violence, the military has temporarily relocated the headquarters of its regional military campaign, "Operation Safe Haven," to Mangu. Additionally, around 300 soldiers and armored vehicles have been deployed to reinforce security in the area.
The series of killings, retaliatory attacks, and the absence of an effective justice system have led to widespread criminal activities, with armed gangs raiding villages, killing scores of civilians, and resorting to kidnapping for ransom.
The situation remains tense, and authorities are striving to restore peace and stability in the region.
AFP
World News
Central
Nigeria
80
Thousand
Displaced
Amid
Ongoing
Violence
Next
Russia is able to offset Ukrainian grain exports to Africa
Ukrainian drone strike hits ammunition depot in Crimea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-07
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate
Lebanon News
2023-07-07
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate
0
World News
2023-06-15
Nigeria's president suspends anti-corruption chief amid probe
World News
2023-06-15
Nigeria's president suspends anti-corruption chief amid probe
0
Press Highlights
01:45
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Press Highlights
01:45
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
0
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:09
Spain enters government alliances after inconclusive general election
World News
06:09
Spain enters government alliances after inconclusive general election
0
World News
05:45
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
World News
05:45
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
0
World News
05:30
Firefighting continues in Greece and a slight drop in temperatures
World News
05:30
Firefighting continues in Greece and a slight drop in temperatures
0
World News
05:04
Sydney neighborhood approaches declaration to eliminate AIDS transmission
World News
05:04
Sydney neighborhood approaches declaration to eliminate AIDS transmission
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-22
Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions
Press Highlights
2023-07-22
Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
0
World News
05:45
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
World News
05:45
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
3
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
4
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
5
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
6
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
7
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
8
Lebanon News
10:40
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden
Lebanon News
10:40
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More