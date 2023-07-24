Russia is able to offset Ukrainian grain exports to Africa

2023-07-24 | 03:51
Russia is able to offset Ukrainian grain exports to Africa
Russia is able to offset Ukrainian grain exports to Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Monday that Moscow would compensate for the Ukrainian grain exported to Africa following the Kremlin's announcement of the termination of the grain export agreement.

In an article published on the Kremlin's website titled "Russia and Africa: Uniting Efforts for Peace, Progress, and a Prosperous Future," Putin wrote, "I want to assure that our country is capable of replacing Ukrainian grain on a commercial or gratuitous basis, especially as we expect another record crop this year."

The Russian-African Summit is scheduled to open on Thursday in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia. Putin added, "Despite the sanctions, Russia will continue its diligent efforts to ensure the distribution of grain, foodstuffs, fertilizers, and other commodities to Africa (...) The network of Russian embassies and trade missions in Africa will be expanded."

Previously, Russia had announced the termination of the agreement to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, expressing its readiness to reactivate it if its conditions were met, especially regarding the export of its agricultural products and fertilizers affected by Western sanctions.

Last Friday, Russia expressed its understanding of the "concern" of African countries following Moscow's announcement of the agreement's termination, pledging to continue exporting these essential supplies to the countries in need.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said in a press conference, "We understand the concern our African friends may have; it is understandable and will be taken into account."

He emphasized that the needy countries "will receive the grain through our communication with them or via the Russia-Africa Summit," indicating efforts to determine "routes" for delivering these commodities.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

