Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine

World News
2023-07-24 | 03:57
High views
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine

A Russian attack targeted a facility at the port of Odessa in southern Ukraine, resulting in the destruction of a grain storage warehouse, the Ukrainian southern command announced on Monday.

The command stated, "Last night, an attack lasting about four hours was carried out by 136 Shahed drones on a port facility," confirming, "a grain storage warehouse was destroyed, and other types of shipments were damaged."

The Ukrainian forces managed to destroy three of the drones, with the command affirming that "the enemy continues to terrorize Odessa."

The command further added, "According to initial information, around four port workers were injured, but more details need to be clarified."

Russian strikes often target the coastal city of Odessa, where its historic center was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List at the beginning of the year. During the attack on Saturday night, two people were killed and at least 22 others were injured, including four children.

Odessa is located on the Black Sea and holds strategic importance for maritime transportation and military supervision over this vital waterway. However, the city has been experiencing increased Russian targeting in recent days following Moscow's announcement of the termination of the grain export agreement, in which the port of Odessa played a significant role.

 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

