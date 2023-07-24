News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
World News
2023-07-24 | 03:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
A Russian attack targeted a facility at the port of Odessa in southern Ukraine, resulting in the destruction of a grain storage warehouse, the Ukrainian southern command announced on Monday.
The command stated, "Last night, an attack lasting about four hours was carried out by 136 Shahed drones on a port facility," confirming, "a grain storage warehouse was destroyed, and other types of shipments were damaged."
The Ukrainian forces managed to destroy three of the drones, with the command affirming that "the enemy continues to terrorize Odessa."
The command further added, "According to initial information, around four port workers were injured, but more details need to be clarified."
Russian strikes often target the coastal city of Odessa, where its historic center was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List at the beginning of the year. During the attack on Saturday night, two people were killed and at least 22 others were injured, including four children.
Odessa is located on the Black Sea and holds strategic importance for maritime transportation and military supervision over this vital waterway. However, the city has been experiencing increased Russian targeting in recent days following Moscow's announcement of the termination of the grain export agreement, in which the port of Odessa played a significant role.
AFP
World News
Russia
Attacks
Target
Grain
Facility
Odessa
Port
Southern
Ukraine
Next
15 dead and 19 missing after boat sinks off the coast of Indonesia
Russia is able to offset Ukrainian grain exports to Africa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-18
Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it
World News
2023-07-18
Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it
0
World News
2023-07-17
Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement
World News
2023-07-17
Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement
0
World News
03:51
Russia is able to offset Ukrainian grain exports to Africa
World News
03:51
Russia is able to offset Ukrainian grain exports to Africa
0
World News
06:55
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
World News
06:55
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:09
Spain enters government alliances after inconclusive general election
World News
06:09
Spain enters government alliances after inconclusive general election
0
World News
05:45
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
World News
05:45
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
0
World News
05:30
Firefighting continues in Greece and a slight drop in temperatures
World News
05:30
Firefighting continues in Greece and a slight drop in temperatures
0
World News
05:04
Sydney neighborhood approaches declaration to eliminate AIDS transmission
World News
05:04
Sydney neighborhood approaches declaration to eliminate AIDS transmission
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-22
Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions
Press Highlights
2023-07-22
Lebanon braces for unprecedented turmoil amidst critical leadership transitions
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
0
World News
05:45
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
World News
05:45
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
3
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
Lebanon News
10:44
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
4
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
5
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
Middle East News
10:20
Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE
6
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
7
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
Lebanon News
06:43
Sheikh Daamoush: All the attempts made by the US to target the Resistance have failed
8
Lebanon News
10:40
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden
Lebanon News
10:40
Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More