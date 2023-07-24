UN announces start of "talks" with North Korea about missing American soldier

World News
2023-07-24 | 04:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN announces start of &quot;talks&quot; with North Korea about missing American soldier
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN announces start of "talks" with North Korea about missing American soldier

The United Nations Command announced Monday that "talks" had begun between the world body and Pyongyang over the American soldier, Travis King, who is believed to be detained in North Korea after entering it illegally.

"Talks have begun with the Korean People's Army through the Armistice Agreement," said Deputy Chief of the Command, Gen. Andrew Harrison, in a press statement.

He was referring to the agreement that ended hostilities in 1953 after the Korean War.

"Our main concern is the condition of Private King," the general said, stressing that the incident is still under "investigation."

General Harrison explained that the armistice agreement provides for a mechanism that allows the United Nations Command to communicate with the North Korean army.

But he refused to give more details, citing the "very sensitive nature of these negotiations."

He acknowledged that it was a "difficult and complicated situation."

The UN Command includes several nations and is led by the United States, which oversees the armistice in the Korean War.

About 27 thousand American soldiers are stationed in South Korea, the main ally of the United States in the region and which depends on Washington for its security.

Since the 1950-1953 war that ended in an armistice in the absence of a peace treaty, the two Koreas are still officially in a state of war, and the border is fortified and mined, except in Panmunjom, where the border is limited to a small concrete wall.

According to the terms of the armistice, South Korean and UN personnel are not allowed to cross the border to retrieve King.

AFP
 

World News

United Nations

Command

Pyongyang

American

Soldier

North Korea

LBCI Next
Sydney neighborhood approaches declaration to eliminate AIDS transmission
Indonesian village sinks under sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

An American citizen crossed into North Korea during a border tour: United Nations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:47

Planting coral reefs in Florida... Remedial mission for former American soldier

LBCI
World News
2023-07-22

Several countries appeal to China to prevent Pyongyang from circumventing international sanctions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

Few Americans think NASA’s top priority should be sending humans to the moon or Mars

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:37

Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy

LBCI
World News
08:21

Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea

LBCI
World News
07:50

Cyber attack affects 12 ministries in Norway

LBCI
World News
07:41

In the Arctic... One gate remains open between Russia and Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High inflation hinders UK cost-of-living fight

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More