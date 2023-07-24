15 dead and 19 missing after boat sinks off the coast of Indonesia

World News
2023-07-24 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
15 dead and 19 missing after boat sinks off the coast of Indonesia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
15 dead and 19 missing after boat sinks off the coast of Indonesia

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead, and 19 others are reported missing after a boat sank off the coast of Sulawesi Island in Indonesia, as announced by search and rescue officials.

The local office of the Indonesian search and rescue agency stated in a statement that the boat sank with 40 people on board after midnight local time (17:00 GMT on Sunday).

Six people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, while investigations into the cause of the sinking are ongoing.

Mohammed Arfa, the head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari, southeast Sulawesi, was quoted as saying, "The search is still ongoing for 19 people."

He further explained, "Two teams will conduct the search. The first team will dive around the accident site, and the second team will scour the waters around the accident site on a rubber boat and a steamboat."

The agency posted pictures of rescue workers being mobilized for the search, along with several bodies of the victims covered in traditional clothing at a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the local office, Wahyuddin, told Agence France-Presse that the boat was traveling between the villages of Lanto and Lagili on Mona Island in southeast Sulawesi.

He noted that the boat was a wooden vessel used for passenger transport.

Local media reported that the boat was overcrowded, but Wahyuddin declined to confirm this, stating that an official press briefing regarding the cause and assessment of the sinking will be held later today.

In Indonesia, the actual number of passengers on board boats often differs from the official records.

Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia, an archipelago consisting of 17,000 islands where safety standards are not consistently enforced.

In 2018, around 160 people lost their lives when a ferry sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra Island.

In May 2022, an incident occurred where an overloaded ferry carrying 839 people in the Nusa Tenggara East region listed for two days. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

15

Dead

19

Reported

Missing

Boat

Sinking

Coast

Indonesia

Search

Rescue

LBCI Next
Indonesian village sinks under sea
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-10

Spain coast guard spots boat during search for missing migrant vessel

LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

US Coast Guard says 'debris field' found in search for missing sub

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

'Underwater noises' detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:37

Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy

LBCI
World News
08:21

Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea

LBCI
World News
07:50

Cyber attack affects 12 ministries in Norway

LBCI
World News
07:41

In the Arctic... One gate remains open between Russia and Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High inflation hinders UK cost-of-living fight

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More