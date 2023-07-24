Firefighting continues in Greece and a slight drop in temperatures

World News
2023-07-24 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Firefighting continues in Greece and a slight drop in temperatures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Firefighting continues in Greece and a slight drop in temperatures

The fight against wildfires in Greece, especially on the popular tourist island of Rhodes, continued on Monday, a day that saw a "slight drop" in temperatures before an expected heatwave on Tuesday, according to the National Meteorological Service.

Over 266 firefighters are working to extinguish the fires in the south and west of Rhodes, situated in the Aegean Sea, where approximately 30,000 tourists were evacuated in what was described as "the largest operation of its kind ever witnessed in Greece" amid the arrival of a new heatwave.

Hundreds of tourists, particularly British, German, and French nationals, waited at Rhodes International Airport on Sunday evening in search of return flights, while several airlines suspended their flights to the island.

Last weekend, four other wildfires broke out on the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea (northwest), also frequented by a large number of tourists. The firefighting management stated that "62 firefighters, supported by two water-dropping helicopters," were working there on Monday.

Rhodes, with a population of over 100,000, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Greece, attracting visitors mainly from Britain, Germany, and France.

Other wildfires also broke out on Monday in Aigio in northern Peloponnese and in Karystos in the southern part of the island of Euboea, as well as in Boeotia, a region in northern Athens.

Several regions in the country remained "on red alert" on Monday, indicating "severe danger" of wildfires, according to the authorities. However, a spokesperson for the firefighting office told Agence France-Presse that "no city was threatened by the fires" from Sunday night to Monday morning.

More than 2,500 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure overnight from Corfu in Greece, where a wildfire was burning in the north of this tourist island, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the firefighting team.

Janis Artopiou stated that the wildfires in the north of the island led to "the precautionary evacuation of 2,466 people" on Sunday night, emphasizing that there have been no reported damages to homes or hotels so far.

Authorities sent mobile phone messages warning residents and tourists in several small towns in the north to evacuate their homes as a precautionary measure.

As in every summer, Greece witnesses forest fires, often resulting in casualties and consuming tens of thousands of hectares of forests and green spaces.

This summer has seen the country's longest heatwave recorded in recent years, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius in the central region over the weekend, according to experts from the National Meteorological Service.

Temperatures are expected to experience a "slight drop" on Monday, with a potential high of 37 degrees Celsius in Athens, while reaching 42 degrees in the central region and the Peloponnese area. Strong winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour are also expected in the Aegean Sea, according to the meteorological service.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to rise up to 44 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Service.

Since the beginning of summer, tens of millions of people around the world have been affected by soaring temperatures. The current July has been considered the hottest month on Earth, according to experts, due to climate warming.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Greece

Firefights

Continue

Popular

Tourist

Island

Rhodes

Slight

Temperature

Drop

LBCI Next
Argentina and IMF reach tentative agreement on debt repayment
Sydney neighborhood approaches declaration to eliminate AIDS transmission
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-23

Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation

LBCI
World News
2023-07-22

Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Record temperatures and continued extreme heatwave in the northern hemisphere

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Crypto funding drops for fifth straight quarter as investors continue to pull back

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:37

Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy

LBCI
World News
08:21

Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea

LBCI
World News
07:50

Cyber attack affects 12 ministries in Norway

LBCI
World News
07:41

In the Arctic... One gate remains open between Russia and Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High inflation hinders UK cost-of-living fight

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Bou Habib discusses with his Swedish counterpart additional steps to curb Islamophobia in Sweden

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More