Chinese officials stress that the country's economy is "facing new difficulties and challenges"

Senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have confirmed that the country's economy is "facing new difficulties and challenges." The acknowledgment came during a meeting to discuss the economic situation, as reported by state media on Monday.



Participants in the meeting pointed out that the current economic operation is encountering fresh obstacles and challenges.



The primary concerns revolve around insufficient domestic demand, operational difficulties for certain companies, heightened risks and hidden dangers in key sectors, and a complex and challenging external environment, according to information provided by "CCTV."



AFP