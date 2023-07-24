Kremlin denies Russia targeting historic cathedral in Odessa

The Kremlin denied on Monday that Russian forces targeted the historical cathedral in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, during the night of Saturday to Sunday.The cathedral is located in the center of the city and is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. However, they attributed the damage to Ukrainian air defenses.The spokesperson for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, said, "We have repeated and can reiterate that our armed forces do not target civilian infrastructure at all, let alone cathedrals, churches, or similar targets."He pointed out that "anti-missile missiles (Ukrainian) were launched and destroyed the cathedral."