We still have three difficult days ahead in fighting the fires: Greek PM

Addressing the parliament, he said, "We are at war against the fires" and "we still have three difficult days ahead." Over the weekend, 32,000 people were preemptively evacuated from the tourist islands of Rhodes and Corfu.