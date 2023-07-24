We still have three difficult days ahead in fighting the fires: Greek PM

2023-07-24 | 07:19
We still have three difficult days ahead in fighting the fires: Greek PM
We still have three difficult days ahead in fighting the fires: Greek PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that Greece is "at war" against the wildfires blazing in the country, and "we still have three difficult days ahead" due to the high temperatures.

Addressing the parliament, he said, "We are at war against the fires" and "we still have three difficult days ahead." Over the weekend, 32,000 people were preemptively evacuated from the tourist islands of Rhodes and Corfu.
 

