Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council heads to South Africa

World News
2023-07-24 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Secretary of Iran&#39;s Supreme National Security Council heads to South Africa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council heads to South Africa

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council headed to South Africa upon the invitation of the South African government to participate in a meeting of National Security Advisors of member states at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit and its partners, according to the Tasnim International News Agency.
 

World News

Iran

Iranian

South Africa

BRICS

Meeting

LBCI Next
In the Arctic... One gate remains open between Russia and Europe
We still have three difficult days ahead in fighting the fires: Greek PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

LBCI Sources: No Iranian involvement in Lebanese quintet meetings; national dialogue to follow constitutional election of president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-14

UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-23

Four police officers killed in south-eastern Iranian attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:31

France under Moroccan pressure after Israel's recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over Western Sahara

LBCI
World News
11:19

Death toll from collapsed building in Cameroon rises to 33

LBCI
World News
10:11

One hundred days of Sudan’s war and children are the victims

LBCI
World News
08:37

Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:45

Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More