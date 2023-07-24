News
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council heads to South Africa
2023-07-24 | 07:24
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council heads to South Africa
The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council headed to South Africa upon the invitation of the South African government to participate in a meeting of National Security Advisors of member states at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit and its partners, according to the Tasnim International News Agency.
