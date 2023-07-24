Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that Russia reserves the right to take "harsh response measures" after the drone attacks attributed to Ukraine, which targeted the capital Moscow and the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia.



The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "We consider these events as a new resort to terrorist methods to intimidate civilian populations," accusing the West of "being behind these audacious acts" carried out by Kyiv.



The ministry added that "the Russian Federation reserves the right to take harsh response measures."