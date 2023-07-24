Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea

World News
2023-07-24 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that Russia reserves the right to take "harsh response measures" after the drone attacks attributed to Ukraine, which targeted the capital Moscow and the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "We consider these events as a new resort to terrorist methods to intimidate civilian populations," accusing the West of "being behind these audacious acts" carried out by Kyiv.

The ministry added that "the Russian Federation reserves the right to take harsh response measures."

World News

Russia

Russian

Response

Measures

Drone

Attacks

Moscow

Crimea

LBCI Next
Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy
Cyber attack affects 12 ministries in Norway
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Ukrainian army announces shooting down 16 Russian explosive drones out of 17 overnight

LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack

LBCI
World News
03:57

Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:31

France under Moroccan pressure after Israel's recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over Western Sahara

LBCI
World News
11:19

Death toll from collapsed building in Cameroon rises to 33

LBCI
World News
10:11

One hundred days of Sudan’s war and children are the victims

LBCI
World News
08:37

Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:06

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:30

Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:45

Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More