One hundred days of Sudan’s war and children are the victims

In the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces, which has claimed thousands of lives, including children being killed or injured every hour, a new round of clashes erupted in Sudan on Monday, marking the 100th day of the conflict.



UNICEF reported on the grim situation, shedding light on the vulnerable state of children, particularly in Khartoum and Darfur.



Since April 15th, Sudan has plunged into a relentless spiral of violence, with unyielding fighting between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.



The escalating war, with no clear resolution in sight, has resulted in the deaths of at least 3,900 people so far, according to the non-governmental organization ACLED. Medical sources confirm that the actual toll is likely much higher.



Children have become one of the most vulnerable groups in this war, especially in Khartoum and Darfur. UNICEF reported receiving "reports of 2,500 grave violations of children's rights - an average of at least one every hour." They indicated that the actual number is likely much higher, painting a bleak reminder of the daily impact of the crisis on the most fragile populations in a country where approximately 14 million children are in need of humanitarian support.



The available numbers indicate that "at least 435 children have been killed in the conflict, and at least 2,025 children have been injured," according to the UN agency. The dire situation continues to witness children being killed, injured, abducted, and witnessing attacks on schools, hospitals, vital infrastructure, and life-saving supplies that they depend on, which have been damaged, destroyed, or looted.



Ted Chaiban, Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian and Supply Chain Operations at UNICEF, expressed his regret, stating that parents and grandparents who had experienced previous cycles of violence are now witnessing their children and grandchildren facing similar harrowing experiences.



Even before the current conflict, Sudan was one of the world's poorest countries, and the ongoing war has led to over 3.5 million people being displaced, with more than 700,000 fleeing to neighboring countries.



More than half of Sudan's population, previously estimated at around 48 million people, now requires humanitarian assistance, with warnings of famine due to essential supply shortages, and over two-thirds of hospitals in conflict zones are out of service.



Humanitarian workers continue to struggle to access conflict areas, with authorities preventing aid from reaching customs and denying entry visas for relief workers.



The Norwegian Refugee Council reported on Monday that "the first one hundred days of the war in Sudan have caused severe losses to civilian lives and infrastructure, but the worst is yet to come." The country is teetering on the edge of collapse, grappling with an unprecedented series of crises.



In recent days, resistance committees in Khartoum and its suburbs have opened donation centers to meet the food needs of those besieged in their homes, unable to escape the ongoing battles. Despite several ceasefires brokered mainly by the United States and Saudi Arabia, they have not held, and both the African Union and IGAD are attempting to mediate a resolution to the crisis.



The Sudanese army warned on Monday that it will "deal with all types of movements on the export road to Port Sudan as military targets," following the authorities' decision to close the road due to its use "for transporting the citizens' looted property and bringing mercenaries into the country."



Instead, they advised using the White Nile - Khartoum road, which connects the capital to the state of North Kordofan. Recently, the city of Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, witnessed clashes between the conflicting parties due to its strategic location on the road connecting Darfur to the capital and the presence of the country's third-largest airport there.



Additionally, residents in South Kordofan state reported to Agence France-Presse on Monday that the "Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, has besieged Kadugli, the capital of the state."



The situation remains precarious, with humanitarian workers demanding access to conflict areas to alleviate the dire conditions faced by civilians.







