Death toll from collapsed building in Cameroon rises to 33

2023-07-24
Death toll from collapsed building in Cameroon rises to 33
Death toll from collapsed building in Cameroon rises to 33

The collapse of a residential building in Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon, overnight on Saturday, left at least 33 people dead and five others critically injured, according to a new provisional toll obtained by Agence France-Presse from a firefighter and local authorities.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday (midnight GMT), a four-story residential building collapsed onto another single-story residential building in the northern part of Douala.
 

