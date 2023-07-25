Washington sanctions three fiscal officials for helping Wagner Group

In response to their alleged involvement in "facilitating the spread" of the Wagner Group in Mali and "expanding the scope" of its activities in the country, the United States announced on Monday the imposition of economic sanctions on three Malian military officials, including the current Minister of Defense.



The targeted sanctions focus on three senior Malian army officers: Colonel Sadio Camara, the Minister of Defense who also holds French nationality, Colonel Alou Boye Diarra, and Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko, both of whom are officials in the Air Force.



According to a statement from the US Treasury Department, Washington cited "evidence showing that these Malian officials contributed to malicious activities of the Wagner Group in Mali." The statement further expressed that these officials have made their people vulnerable to destabilizing activities and human rights violations carried out by the Wagner Group, and they have allowed the harnessing of their country's sovereign resources to support the Wagner Group's operations in Ukraine.



As per the sanctions, any assets held by these officials in the United States have been frozen, and transactions between them and US companies or individuals are now prohibited.



According to Washington's assertion, since the arrival of the Wagner Group in Mali in December 2021, the number of civilian casualties in the country has increased by 278 percent, primarily due to operations conducted by the Malian armed forces in conjunction with elements of the Wagner Group.



The United States previously imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group in June 2017 and issued new sanctions in January of the past year.



The fate of the Wagner Group, which has fought in Ukraine and has a presence in several African countries and Syria, remains uncertain after its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a short-lived rebellion in Russia in June. However, the uprising was quickly quelled within 24 hours.



Moscow confirmed that the fate of the group in Africa depends on "the concerned countries."

AFP