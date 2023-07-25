News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Washington sanctions three fiscal officials for helping Wagner Group
World News
2023-07-25 | 03:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Washington sanctions three fiscal officials for helping Wagner Group
In response to their alleged involvement in "facilitating the spread" of the Wagner Group in Mali and "expanding the scope" of its activities in the country, the United States announced on Monday the imposition of economic sanctions on three Malian military officials, including the current Minister of Defense.
The targeted sanctions focus on three senior Malian army officers: Colonel Sadio Camara, the Minister of Defense who also holds French nationality, Colonel Alou Boye Diarra, and Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko, both of whom are officials in the Air Force.
According to a statement from the US Treasury Department, Washington cited "evidence showing that these Malian officials contributed to malicious activities of the Wagner Group in Mali." The statement further expressed that these officials have made their people vulnerable to destabilizing activities and human rights violations carried out by the Wagner Group, and they have allowed the harnessing of their country's sovereign resources to support the Wagner Group's operations in Ukraine.
As per the sanctions, any assets held by these officials in the United States have been frozen, and transactions between them and US companies or individuals are now prohibited.
According to Washington's assertion, since the arrival of the Wagner Group in Mali in December 2021, the number of civilian casualties in the country has increased by 278 percent, primarily due to operations conducted by the Malian armed forces in conjunction with elements of the Wagner Group.
The United States previously imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group in June 2017 and issued new sanctions in January of the past year.
The fate of the Wagner Group, which has fought in Ukraine and has a presence in several African countries and Syria, remains uncertain after its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a short-lived rebellion in Russia in June. However, the uprising was quickly quelled within 24 hours.
Moscow confirmed that the fate of the group in Africa depends on "the concerned countries."
AFP
World News
Washington
Sanctions
Three
Fiscal
Officials
Wagner
Group
Next
North Korea conducts missile tests ahead of Korean war anniversary celebrations attended by high-level Chinese delegation
Russia launches night attack on Kyiv using drones
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-20
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
World News
2023-07-20
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
0
World News
2023-07-14
Pentagon: Wagner Group no longer "significantly involved" in the battles in Ukraine
World News
2023-07-14
Pentagon: Wagner Group no longer "significantly involved" in the battles in Ukraine
0
World News
2023-07-08
Ambiguity surrounds Wagner Group's presence in Belarus
World News
2023-07-08
Ambiguity surrounds Wagner Group's presence in Belarus
0
World News
2023-07-05
Three Police Officials Killed in Northern Ethiopia
World News
2023-07-05
Three Police Officials Killed in Northern Ethiopia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
0
World News
04:51
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
World News
04:51
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
0
World News
04:49
Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa
World News
04:49
Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa
0
World News
03:46
Putin hosts a summit with African countries to show a "partnership" for the future
World News
03:46
Putin hosts a summit with African countries to show a "partnership" for the future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
0
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-07-09
MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier
Lebanon News
05:30
Kanaan from Diman: Abiding by constitution and law makes everything easier
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
2
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
3
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
4
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
5
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
7
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
8
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More