News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin hosts a summit with African countries to show a "partnership" for the future
World News
2023-07-25 | 03:46
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Putin hosts a summit with African countries to show a "partnership" for the future
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be hosting a number of African leaders in the city of St. Petersburg starting from Thursday, in a meeting aimed at showcasing the alignment between Russia and African countries despite the war in Ukraine and the termination of the grain export agreement that raises concerns on the continent.
Despite the isolation attempts by Western countries against President Putin since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, communication lines have remained open between Moscow and various parties, including Beijing, Tehran, and to a lesser extent, several African capitals.
In an article published on Monday on the Kremlin's website, Putin stated, "Today, the constructive, confident partnership between Russia and Africa has a special significance and importance."
Several leaders from the continent, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be guests in St. Petersburg, the former capital of the Russian Empire, in the second summit of its kind following the first one in Sochi in 2019.
One of the main topics on the summit's agenda is Moscow's refusal, earlier this month, to extend the agreement that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea despite the war and the naval blockade imposed by the Russian navy on Ukrainian ports.
The agreement facilitated the export of about 33 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports to various destinations, including Africa, over the course of a year. It contributed to stabilizing global food prices and alleviating concerns about a crisis in essential commodities.
In recent days, Moscow has sought to ease African concerns on this matter, affirming its understanding of the continent's concerns.
Putin assured that Moscow would compensate for the Ukrainian grain supplied to Africa. He explained in the article on the Kremlin's website, "I want to assure you that our country is capable of replacing Ukrainian grain on a commercial or gratuitous basis, especially since we are expecting another record harvest this year."
Russia has previously expressed readiness to reactivate the agreement if its conditions are met, particularly with regard to exporting its agricultural products and fertilizers affected by Western sanctions imposed on it.
In the face of "Western imperialism" -
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has been seeking to strengthen its diplomatic relations with African countries at the expense of other countries like France in some of its countries, through various means, including boosting the presence of the Wagner Group in areas experiencing armed conflicts.
In reference to Moscow's growing interest in Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the continent twice since the beginning of the year, seeking to bring the two sides closer together in the face of "Western imperialism."
Putin said in the article on Monday, "We have always supported African peoples in their struggle for liberation from imperialist oppression. We have helped establish states, strengthen sovereignty, and enhance defense capabilities."
The increased Russian presence in Africa is reflected through military cooperation agreements and social media campaigns, according to experts.
However, the failure of the Wagner Group's armed rebellion against the Russian military leadership has raised doubts about the future of its elements and operations in African countries.
While French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia in June of being a "force that destabilizes Africa through private militias that abuse civilians," the Kremlin asserted that Moscow maintains "friendly, constructive relations, built on mutual respect" with African countries.
African leaders have sought to mediate to find a solution to the conflict. A delegation consisting of several African leaders visited Moscow and Kyiv in mid-June, calling during their separate meetings with Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an end to the hostilities, but their efforts did not achieve any notable results.
The St. Petersburg summit comes about a month before the BRICS group of nations' summit hosted by South Africa.
After months of anticipation, Pretoria confirmed that Putin will not attend the summit, due to an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC). South Africa is theoretically obligated to enforce it as a signatory to the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty.
AFP
World News
Vladimir Putin
Host
Summit
Africa
St. Petersburg
Partnership
Future
Next
Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa
North Korea conducts missile tests ahead of Korean war anniversary celebrations attended by high-level Chinese delegation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
0
World News
2023-06-14
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
World News
2023-06-14
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
0
World News
04:49
Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa
World News
04:49
Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa
0
World News
07:24
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council heads to South Africa
World News
07:24
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council heads to South Africa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
World News
04:57
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
0
World News
04:51
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
World News
04:51
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
0
World News
04:49
Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa
World News
04:49
Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa
0
World News
03:18
North Korea conducts missile tests ahead of Korean war anniversary celebrations attended by high-level Chinese delegation
World News
03:18
North Korea conducts missile tests ahead of Korean war anniversary celebrations attended by high-level Chinese delegation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-23
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-23
Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-23
TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative
Variety and Tech
2023-06-23
TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative
0
Sports News
2023-07-05
Barcelona Signs Defender Iñigo Martinez on a Free Transfer
Sports News
2023-07-05
Barcelona Signs Defender Iñigo Martinez on a Free Transfer
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
2
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
3
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
4
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
5
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
7
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
8
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More