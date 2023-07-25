Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa

In recent years, Russia has bolstered its presence in Africa through grain exports, arms deals, energy cooperation, and other ventures. The African market has gained increasing importance for Moscow since the onset of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.



As Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to host leaders from African countries for a summit in St. Petersburg, here are some of the key areas of cooperation between the two sides:



- Grain Exports -

In July, Russia announced that it would not renew the agreement that allowed the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to various destinations, including African countries.



Moscow expressed understanding of Africa's concerns over the termination of the agreement and pledged to compensate for the Ukrainian grain supplied to the continent without additional cost.



Putin emphasized in an article published on the Kremlin's website, "Despite the sanctions, Russia will continue its efforts to ensure the distribution of grain, food, fertilizers, and other goods to Africa."



Russia is one of the world's largest grain exporters and supplied Africa with 11.5 million tons in 2022. During the first six months of 2023, the volume of exports reached approximately ten million tons.



According to Pavel Kalmychk, an official in the Russian Ministry of Economy, wheat and feed grains account for 25% of Russia's exports to Africa.



- Wagner Group -

For years, the Wagner Group has served as Russia's military arm in several African countries, with elements or "trainers" present in Libya, Sudan, Mozambique, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where one of its personnel oversees President Faustin-Archange Touadéra's security.



Despite the failed armed rebellion against Russian military leadership carried out by the group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in June, Wagner's operations in Africa appear unaffected thus far.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that the fate of Wagner's elements in Africa lies with the "relevant countries."



According to a European military source, the group generates significant revenues in African countries through gold and mineral resources.



- Arms -

The former Soviet Union previously signed arms agreements with several African countries. In recent years, Moscow has sought to "continue and strengthen" this cooperation, according to a source in the sector.



The cooperation focuses on "updating the weapons provided since the Soviet era" and supplying arms from the new generation, the Russian source explained.



The source emphasized that "Russia works with all countries, including those that have traditionally cooperated with France, the United States, or Spain in this field."



The director of Russia's Military-Technical Cooperation Agency, Dmitry Shugaev, stated in the summer of 2021 that arms exports to Africa account for "between 30 to 40 percent" of Russia's total annual arms exports.



In 2019, Shugaev pointed out that African countries had requested weapons from Russia worth $14 billion. For example, Moscow is one of the major suppliers to Algeria, which boasts one of the largest armies on the continent.



- Energy -

Russia also seeks to provide Africa with its technical expertise in nuclear infrastructure.



In Egypt, the giant "Rosatom" group began the construction of the Dabaa nuclear plant in 2022, the first of its kind in the country.



Russia aims to export "floating power plants" to African countries facing a severe shortage in atomic capabilities.



According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, Russia manages several oil projects in Africa, mainly overseen by the "Lukoil" group.



Amid Western sanctions imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow seeks to redirect its oil and gas exports after the European market closed its doors to Russian products. Russia has announced increased energy cooperation with Algeria, one of the major exporters of natural gas.



According to the Ministry of Economy, two-thirds of Russian investments in Africa are dedicated to oil and gas exploration and extraction, as well as uranium, diamonds, and other minerals.





AFP