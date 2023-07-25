Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued

World News
2023-07-25 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Powerful hurricane &quot;Doksori&quot; approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration announced on Tuesday that a powerful hurricane is heading towards the northern part of the archipelago, prompting evacuation orders to protect residents living along the coast.

The agency stated that the hurricane, named "Doksori," is accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 185 kilometers per hour and is currently moving towards the northern tip of the main island of Luzon.

At 3 p.m., the agency predicted that the hurricane is expected to make landfall or pass near the Babuyan Islands or the northeast of the province of Cagayan by Wednesday afternoon.

Afterwards, the hurricane is expected to sweep through Taiwan and southeastern China.

Around 20,000 people inhabit three inhabited islands among the five Babuyan Islands.

Local disaster management official, Charles Castiliego, mentioned that coastal residents have received evacuation orders, and fishermen were instructed to take their boats out of the water.

He told AFP, "We have deployed the police to persuade those who refuse to evacuate."

The weather bureau warned of waves higher than three meters that could hit the coasts.

The Coast Guard also reported that inter-island vessels between Luzon and the central islands have been ordered to dock due to the storm's arrival, causing delays for over 11,000 individuals.

Food supplies have been stocked in warehouses for emergency cases.

The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall in mountainous provinces in the north in the coming days, with a high possibility of floods and landslides.

The Philippines is hit by around 20 major storms annually, leading to the loss of hundreds of lives, livestock, and the impoverishment of entire regions.

Farmers in the neighboring province of Isabela in the north were seen sheltering their livestock.

Scientists attribute the increasing intensity of these storms, which devastate essential infrastructure, to climate change.

 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Powerful

Hurricane

Doksori

Approaches

Philippines

Evacuation

Orders

Issued

Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Evacuations as typhoon approaches China and Vietnam

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-12

Pakistan orders mass evacuations ahead of cyclone landfall

LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

Sydney neighborhood approaches declaration to eliminate AIDS transmission

LBCI
World News
2023-07-23

Fires on the island of Rhodes spark Greece's largest-ever population evacuation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:51

Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu

LBCI
World News
04:49

Pills, weapons and energy: Russian presence in Africa

LBCI
World News
03:46

Putin hosts a summit with African countries to show a "partnership" for the future

LBCI
World News
03:18

North Korea conducts missile tests ahead of Korean war anniversary celebrations attended by high-level Chinese delegation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-23

Feasibility check: The motives and details of BDL Governor deputies' recovery plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-06

Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-23

TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-05

Barcelona Signs Defender Iñigo Martinez on a Free Transfer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:33

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:59

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More