Powerful hurricane "Doksori" approaches the Philippines, evacuation orders issued

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration announced on Tuesday that a powerful hurricane is heading towards the northern part of the archipelago, prompting evacuation orders to protect residents living along the coast.



The agency stated that the hurricane, named "Doksori," is accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 185 kilometers per hour and is currently moving towards the northern tip of the main island of Luzon.



At 3 p.m., the agency predicted that the hurricane is expected to make landfall or pass near the Babuyan Islands or the northeast of the province of Cagayan by Wednesday afternoon.



Afterwards, the hurricane is expected to sweep through Taiwan and southeastern China.



Around 20,000 people inhabit three inhabited islands among the five Babuyan Islands.



Local disaster management official, Charles Castiliego, mentioned that coastal residents have received evacuation orders, and fishermen were instructed to take their boats out of the water.



He told AFP, "We have deployed the police to persuade those who refuse to evacuate."



The weather bureau warned of waves higher than three meters that could hit the coasts.



The Coast Guard also reported that inter-island vessels between Luzon and the central islands have been ordered to dock due to the storm's arrival, causing delays for over 11,000 individuals.



Food supplies have been stocked in warehouses for emergency cases.



The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall in mountainous provinces in the north in the coming days, with a high possibility of floods and landslides.



The Philippines is hit by around 20 major storms annually, leading to the loss of hundreds of lives, livestock, and the impoverishment of entire regions.



Farmers in the neighboring province of Isabela in the north were seen sheltering their livestock.



Scientists attribute the increasing intensity of these storms, which devastate essential infrastructure, to climate change.





AFP