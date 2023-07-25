News
Sanchez leads transitional government awaiting appointment of Spain's PM
World News
2023-07-25 | 07:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sanchez leads transitional government awaiting appointment of Spain's PM
The socialist Pedro Sanchez has become the head of a transitional government in Spain that will assume executive power until the appointment of a Prime Minister after the general elections held on Sunday, which did not give a sufficient majority to any party.
Both Sanchez, whose term has ended, and his conservative opponent, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose party led the early election results, have started negotiations to form alliances that would allow one of them to take power and avoid a new election.
World News
Sanchez
Spain
Spanish
Government
PM
Cabinet
Next
China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang dismissed from his position
Nicaragua prepares to sign free trade agreement with China
Previous
