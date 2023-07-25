Sanchez leads transitional government awaiting appointment of Spain's PM

2023-07-25
Sanchez leads transitional government awaiting appointment of Spain&#39;s PM
Sanchez leads transitional government awaiting appointment of Spain's PM

The socialist Pedro Sanchez has become the head of a transitional government in Spain that will assume executive power until the appointment of a Prime Minister after the general elections held on Sunday, which did not give a sufficient majority to any party.

Both Sanchez, whose term has ended, and his conservative opponent, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose party led the early election results, have started negotiations to form alliances that would allow one of them to take power and avoid a new election.
 

