Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, fires continue to rage

2023-07-25 | 08:42
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, fires continue to rage

A water-bomber aircraft, carrying 'at least two people,' crashed on Tuesday while battling a forest fire in southern Evia Island, Greece, as reported by the spokesperson for the firefighting teams.

