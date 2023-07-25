Greece’s PM warns of ‘difficult summer’ as wildfires rage

2023-07-25 | 09:06
Greece’s PM warns of ‘difficult summer’ as wildfires rage
Greece’s PM warns of ‘difficult summer’ as wildfires rage

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned on Tuesday that Greece is going through a "difficult summer" and is suffering from the "consequences of the climate crisis" due to the intense wildfires sparked by the heatwave and winds that swept through parts of the country.

The conservative Prime Minister stated that "fighting the fires will always be difficult because we are experiencing the consequences of the climate crisis."
 

