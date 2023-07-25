Paris, Berlin oppose extending restrictions on five countries regarding Ukrainian grains export

2023-07-25 | 10:33
Paris, Berlin oppose extending restrictions on five countries regarding Ukrainian grains export
Paris, Berlin oppose extending restrictions on five countries regarding Ukrainian grains export

France and Germany opposed the possibility of extending the restrictions imposed since April on five countries in Eastern Europe regarding imports of Ukrainian grains. The European Union is trying to ensure the transfer of these grains to other parts of the world.

At the end of April, the European Commission approved banning the marketing of Ukrainian wheat, maize, and sunflower seeds in five neighboring member states of Ukraine (Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania).
 

