Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours

2023-07-25 | 12:55
Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours
Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours

The Russian army announced on Tuesday that it advanced two kilometers in the past 24 hours in eastern Ukraine, specifically near Lyman, which serves as a center for the railway recaptured by Ukrainian forces in October last year.

The Ministry of Defense stated in a statement: “Our forces made significant progress, advancing two kilometers deep and four kilometers in length along the front line towards Lyman.”
 

