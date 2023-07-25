News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours
World News
2023-07-25 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours
The Russian army announced on Tuesday that it advanced two kilometers in the past 24 hours in eastern Ukraine, specifically near Lyman, which serves as a center for the railway recaptured by Ukrainian forces in October last year.
The Ministry of Defense stated in a statement: “Our forces made significant progress, advancing two kilometers deep and four kilometers in length along the front line towards Lyman.”
World News
Russian
Russia
Army
Ukrainian
Ukraine
Next
Argentina announces new measures to boost foreign exchange reserves
N. Korea launches missile towards Sea of Japan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-14
Ukrainian army announces shooting down 16 Russian explosive drones out of 17 overnight
World News
2023-07-14
Ukrainian army announces shooting down 16 Russian explosive drones out of 17 overnight
0
World News
2023-07-24
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
World News
2023-07-24
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
0
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
World News
2023-07-23
Ukraine pledges to "respond" after Russian missile attack on Odessa
0
World News
2023-07-22
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike
World News
2023-07-22
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:40
IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies
World News
14:40
IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies
0
World News
13:36
Russian military delegation to join Chinese officials in North Korea visit
World News
13:36
Russian military delegation to join Chinese officials in North Korea visit
0
World News
10:33
Paris, Berlin oppose extending restrictions on five countries regarding Ukrainian grains export
World News
10:33
Paris, Berlin oppose extending restrictions on five countries regarding Ukrainian grains export
0
World News
09:06
Greece’s PM warns of ‘difficult summer’ as wildfires rage
World News
09:06
Greece’s PM warns of ‘difficult summer’ as wildfires rage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
10:19
Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis
Lebanon News
10:19
Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days
Lebanon News
04:45
Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
2
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
3
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
4
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:23
Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL
Lebanon News
07:23
Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL
6
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More