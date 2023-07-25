Russian military delegation to join Chinese officials in North Korea visit

A Russian military delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is set to visit North Korea this week, as announced by Shoigu's ministry on Tuesday.The visit will be the first public visit to the country since the start of the pandemic.The delegation will join a Chinese group, led by Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of "Victory Day" in Pyongyang on Thursday, according to state media agency KCNA.