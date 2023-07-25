Russian military delegation to join Chinese officials in North Korea visit

World News
2023-07-25 | 13:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian military delegation to join Chinese officials in North Korea visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian military delegation to join Chinese officials in North Korea visit

A Russian military delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is set to visit North Korea this week, as announced by Shoigu's ministry on Tuesday.

The visit will be the first public visit to the country since the start of the pandemic.

The delegation will join a Chinese group, led by Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of "Victory Day" in Pyongyang on Thursday, according to state media agency KCNA.
 

World News

Russian

Russia

Military

Delegation

China

Chinese

North Korea

Visit

LBCI Next
Argentina announces new measures to boost foreign exchange reserves
N. Korea launches missile towards Sea of Japan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-23

End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan

LBCI
World News
03:18

North Korea conducts missile tests ahead of Korean war anniversary celebrations attended by high-level Chinese delegation

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

Russia and China launch new military exercises in the Sea of Japan

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:40

IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies

LBCI
World News
12:55

Russian army says it advanced 2 km in eastern Ukraine in 24 hours

LBCI
World News
10:33

Paris, Berlin oppose extending restrictions on five countries regarding Ukrainian grains export

LBCI
World News
09:06

Greece’s PM warns of ‘difficult summer’ as wildfires rage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24

Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station

LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

Cyber attack affects 12 ministries in Norway

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16

BDL's Central Council will reconvene on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:33

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:59

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More