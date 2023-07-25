News
IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies
World News
2023-07-25 | 14:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies
The International Monetary Fund expressed growing concern on Tuesday about the 'material' impact of climate change on economies worldwide.
The Fund also urged for more coordinated efforts to address the root causes of climate change, highlighting that extreme weather is posing significant risks to countries, particularly to developing economies already burdened with high debts.
World News
IMF
Climate Change
Climate
Weather
Economies
Impact
