At least one dead and others wounded in cargo ship fire off the Netherlands

At least one crew member was killed, and several others were injured in a fire that broke out early on Wednesday aboard a car-carrying ship off the coast of the Netherlands, according to the Coast Guard.



The Coast Guard stated in a statement that "the crew members attempted to extinguish the fire themselves but failed to do so.



Unfortunately, one person was killed, and others were injured, noting that the fire was still raging on the ship "Freemantle Highway," registered in Panama, about 27 nautical miles (50 kilometers) north of the island of Ameland, off the northern coast of the Netherlands.



They confirmed the complete evacuation of the 23-member crew.

The same source mentioned that "the crew members attempted to extinguish the fire themselves but failed to do so. Unfortunately, one person was killed, and others were injured," confirming the complete evacuation of the 23-member crew.



The Coast Guard affirmed that the fire is still blazing on the ship registered in Panama.



The public channel "NOS" reported that several rescue boats are working to extinguish the fire and prevent the ship from sinking.



An official from the Coast Guard told the channel that the authorities are considering all scenarios, suggesting that the fire may have been caused by one of the electric cars being transported on the ship.



The "Freemantle Highway" is a car-carrying ship weighing 18,500 tons and was sailing between Bremerhaven, Germany, and Port Said, Egypt, according to the "Marine Traffic" website that monitors maritime navigation.







AFP





