News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Reel Rock
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Federal judge invalidates Biden administration restrictions on migrant asylum seekers
World News
2023-07-26 | 03:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Federal judge invalidates Biden administration restrictions on migrant asylum seekers
A federal judge issued a ruling on Tuesday that invalidated the asylum policy imposed by President Joe Biden's administration over two months ago, rejecting the principle adopted by this administration to halt the flow of migrants across the southern border.
Judge John Tigar of the federal court in San Francisco deemed the policy that forces migrants to apply for asylum from their own countries or transit countries in order to be accepted in the United States as "illegal."
Biden's administration implemented a policy over two months ago that penalizes migrants who cross the border illegally by rejecting their asylum requests, while considering applications from those who obtain appointments to seek asylum before entering U.S. territory.
This judicial decision may compel the U.S. government to accept asylum requests from migrants who have entered U.S. territory, potentially leading to a new wave of immigration from Mexico after a decline in the past two months.
However, Judge Tigar suspended his ruling for 14 days to give the Biden administration time to appeal.
The Department of Justice announced that it will appeal the ruling, which it sees as contrary to its beliefs, and indicated that it will seek to postpone the implementation of Tigar's decision for as long as possible.
In a statement, the department said that the rules put in place by the Biden administration in May are a "legal exercise of the broad authority granted to it by immigration law."
The ruling came in a case brought forth by migrant advocacy organizations immediately after the Biden administration announced on May 16th the new measures aimed at halting the flow of around 200,000 migrants across the southern border each month.
The organizations argued that Biden's policy assumes migrants are ineligible to seek asylum directly at the border.
AFP
World News
Federal
Judge
Invalidate
Biden
Administration
Restrictions
Migrant
Asylum
Seekers
US
Next
China confirms its diplomacy moving steadily after dismissing foreign minister
US trade secretary plans to visit Beijing despite China hacking emails
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-17
Canada court upholds pact on returning asylum seekers to US
World News
2023-06-17
Canada court upholds pact on returning asylum seekers to US
0
Variety and Tech
03:35
Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel
Variety and Tech
03:35
Biden's dog attacks White House staff and secret service personnel
0
World News
2023-07-20
Moscow imposes restrictions on the movement of British diplomats in Russia
World News
2023-07-20
Moscow imposes restrictions on the movement of British diplomats in Russia
0
World News
2023-07-13
Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia
World News
2023-07-13
Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:00
Russian Defense Minister considers North Korea an "important partner" during visit to Pyongyang
World News
06:00
Russian Defense Minister considers North Korea an "important partner" during visit to Pyongyang
0
World News
05:23
North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister
World News
05:23
North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister
0
World News
03:59
China confirms its diplomacy moving steadily after dismissing foreign minister
World News
03:59
China confirms its diplomacy moving steadily after dismissing foreign minister
0
World News
03:47
US trade secretary plans to visit Beijing despite China hacking emails
World News
03:47
US trade secretary plans to visit Beijing despite China hacking emails
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-16
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
Lebanon News
2023-04-16
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
0
Lebanon News
03:38
Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines
Lebanon News
03:38
Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-24
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
2023-06-24
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
3
Press Highlights
00:23
Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment
Press Highlights
00:23
Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment
4
Lebanon Economy
01:29
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
Lebanon Economy
01:29
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
6
Lebanon News
05:13
More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit
Lebanon News
05:13
More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit
7
Lebanon News
07:29
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification
Lebanon News
07:29
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification
8
Lebanon News
08:47
Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary
Lebanon News
08:47
Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More