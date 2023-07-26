China confirms its diplomacy moving steadily after dismissing foreign minister

On Wednesday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that its diplomacy is "steadily moving forward," following the removal of Minister Qin Gang from his position. The ministry refrained from providing any additional comments regarding this step.



The ministry's spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated during a regular press conference that "all diplomatic activities of China are proceeding steadily." When asked about Minister Gang’s removal, she responded by saying, "Regarding this matter, Xinhua (the official agency) has already published the information. I refer you to it."



AFP