On Wednesday, Hun Sen announced his resignation from the post of Prime Minister in Cambodia, handing over power to his eldest son after ruling the country with an iron fist for almost four decades.



At 70 years old, Hun Sen has served one of the longest periods in power in the world. He was a former cadre of the Khmer Rouge and during his tenure, which began in 1985, he eliminated any form of opposition, forced opponents to leave the country, and suppressed freedom of expression.



The announcement of his resignation came after his Cambodian People's Party secured a landslide victory in the legislative elections held on Sunday, with no real opposition present. The party won 82 percent of the votes, paving the way for a transfer of power that appears more like a succession than a democratic transition, leading critics to compare it to the situation in North Korea.



In a speech broadcast on the official channel, Hun Sen stated, "I want to request understanding from the people as I declare that I will no longer continue as Prime Minister," indicating that his 45-year-old son, General Hun Manet, would form the new government.



Prior to the election, freedom of expression was suppressed, with independent media outlets being shut down. Opposition leader Kem Sokha was sentenced to 27 years in prison and placed under house arrest after being convicted of treason in March. The election law was amended to exclude exiled opposition figures from future elections.



Moreover, weeks before the elections, the electoral commission excluded the "Candlelight Party," which was considered the only serious competitor to Prime Minister Hun Sen, on the grounds that it had not correctly registered.



It is expected that the Cambodian People's Party will retain 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly, with the remaining five seats going to the smaller royalist Funcinpec Party, which previously held power. Funcinpec rarely criticizes Hun Sen.



The government praised the voter turnout, which reached 84.6 percent, considering it evidence of Cambodia's "democratic maturity." However, the elections faced criticism from Western parties such as the United States and the European Union, who deemed them neither free nor fair.



Hun Sen announced that his son will be appointed as the head of the new government on the evening of August 22. He stated, "I ask the citizens to provide support to Hun Manet, who will be the new Prime Minister."



Sebastian Strangio, an author on Cambodia under Hun Sen's rule, believes that "Hun Manet, who has no real power or authority like his father, will have only limited room to maneuver within the existing system." He does not expect his appointment to have an immediate impact on the country.



Growing Chinese Influence



Hun Sen worked for a year and a half to transfer power to his son. Hun Manet played a crucial role in the election campaign.



However, Hun Sen informed voters of his intention to retain influence in Cambodian politics even after stepping down as Prime Minister, as he will assume the position of President of the Senate, the second-highest position after King Norodom Sihamoni, who represents the head of state when he is abroad.



During Hun Sen's lengthy rule, Cambodia witnessed a rapprochement with China, with Chinese President Xi Jinping personally sending him a congratulatory message and promising to strengthen relations between the two countries.



Cambodia has benefited from massive Chinese investments and infrastructure projects, including funding for the redevelopment of a naval base, raising concerns from Washington suspecting it will be used as a secret Chinese base.



However, the influx of Chinese investments and money comes with several problems, including an increase in the number of casinos and online fraud operations with workers subjected to appalling conditions.



Critics of Hun Sen's rule accuse him of environmental destruction and entrenched abuse of power and corruption.



Cambodia ranks 150 out of 180 countries in the Transparency International Index, ranking just above Myanmar and North Korea among Asian countries.



Human rights organizations accuse Hun Sen of manipulating the judiciary to suppress any opposition, including targeting activists, union leaders, and politicians.



Five days before the elections, the authorities prevented Sam Rainsy, an opposition figure living in exile in France, from running for office after calling on voters to deliberately cast invalid ballots for 25 years.

AFP