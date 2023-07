The European Union condemned on Wednesday, through its High Representative for Foreign Affairs, "any attempt to undermine democracy and threaten stability in Niger," where elements of the presidential guard are holding President Mohamed Bazoum.



Josep Borrell expressed in a message on Twitter his "great concern about the events unfolding in Niamey," affirming that the European Union joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in its condemnation of the situation.



AFP