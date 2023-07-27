Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger

World News
2023-07-27 | 02:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Guterres condemns the &quot;unconstitutional change of power&quot; in Niger
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, strongly condemned the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger, as announced by his spokesperson, after this West African country appeared to witness a coup.

His spokesperson clarified in a statement that Guterres is "extremely concerned" about the detention of elements of the Republican Guard of President Mohamed Bazoum, emphasizing that "the Secretary-General calls for an immediate halt to all actions that undermine democratic principles in Niger."
 

World News

Guterres

UN

Change

Power

Niger

LBCI Next
N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defense Minister in Pyongyang
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:55

Military announces ousting of Niger's president in a statement broadcasted on national television

LBCI
World News
10:49

European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:38

Spotify CEO teases potential AI-powered capabilities surrounding personalization, ads

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Hun Sen steps down from Cambodia's Prime Minister after decades in power

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
World News
06:07

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

LBCI
World News
05:31

Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea

LBCI
World News
05:05

Greek firefighters continue battle against wildfires amidst strong winds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:09

Lack of quorum: Mikati says each party must bear responsibility for its decision

LBCI
World News
06:07

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

VR is dead

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More