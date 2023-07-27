Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, strongly condemned the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger, as announced by his spokesperson, after this West African country appeared to witness a coup.



His spokesperson clarified in a statement that Guterres is "extremely concerned" about the detention of elements of the Republican Guard of President Mohamed Bazoum, emphasizing that "the Secretary-General calls for an immediate halt to all actions that undermine democratic principles in Niger."