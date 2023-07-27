In a televised statement on Wednesday evening, military officials declared that they have overthrown the government of Niger's President, Mohamed Bazoum, in the name of the "National Council for the Protection of the Nation."



Colonel Major Amadou Abdul Rahman, flanked by nine other soldiers in official attire, stated, "We, the defense and security forces, gathered in the National Council for the Protection of the Nation, have decided to put an end to the regime you know."



He further explained that this action was taken in response to the ongoing deterioration of the security situation and the poor economic and social management.



The Council emphasized its commitment to "respect all the commitments made by Niger" and reassured both the national and international communities that it would uphold "the physical and moral integrity of the deposed authorities in accordance with human rights principles."



The military coup statement also highlighted the "suspension of all institutions derived from the Seventh Republic. General Secretaries of the ministries will be responsible for the management of affairs. Defense and security forces will oversee the situation, and all foreign partners are urged not to intervene."



Furthermore, the coup's announcement included the closure of "land and air borders until the situation stabilizes," and a "curfew is imposed from 22:00 to 05:00 (21:00 to 04:00 GMT) on the entire territory until further notice," as stated in the press release.

AFP