On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged for the "immediate release" of Niger's President, Mohamed Bazoum, as soldiers encircled the presidential palace in the African nation, claiming to have taken control of power.



During his visit to New Zealand, Blinken stated, "I spoke with President Bazoum earlier this morning and made it clear that the United States strongly supports him as the democratically elected President of Niger," while demanding his "immediate release."



"We condemn any attempt to seize power by force. We are actively engaged with the Nigerien government as well as our partners in the region and around the world, and we will continue to do so until the situation is appropriately and peacefully resolved," Blinken added.



He refused to characterize the military uprising as a coup, as such a description could impede US cooperation with the Nigerien authorities, especially in the fight against terrorism.



"I can't tell you whether it technically meets that definition or not. That'll be for lawyers to determine. What's clear is this is an attempt to seize power by force and to undermine the constitution," Blinken clarified.



The US Secretary of State also called on Nigerien citizens to "limit unnecessary travel."



Furthermore, Blinken emphasized that the continuance of aid provided by the United States to Niger is contingent on "upholding democracy" in the African nation.



During a phone call between Blinken and Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, the US Secretary of State conveyed that the "strong economic and security partnership" between the United States and Niger depends on "preserving democracy, respecting the rule of law, and human rights," as stated in a press release issued by the US State Department.

AFP