Kuwait hangs five people, including 2015 mosque bombing convict

World News
2023-07-27 | 03:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kuwait hangs five people, including 2015 mosque bombing convict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kuwait hangs five people, including 2015 mosque bombing convict

Kuwait carried out on Thursday the death penalty against five individuals, including the main convict in the bombing of a Shia mosque in the Gulf state in 2015, which resulted in the death of 26 people and was claimed by the extremist Islamic State group.
 

World News

Kuwait

Kuwaiti

LBCI Next
Military announces ousting of Niger's president in a statement broadcasted on national television
N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defense Minister in Pyongyang
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-26

Kuwait's budget achieved a surplus for the first time in 9 years thanks to oil prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06

Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

Troubled Kuwait swears in fifth government in a year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
World News
06:07

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

LBCI
World News
05:31

Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea

LBCI
World News
05:05

Greek firefighters continue battle against wildfires amidst strong winds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-30

French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Gemayel signs petition to form an international fact-finding committee into the Beirut blast

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-19

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More