On Wednesday, the Italian Senate voted in favor of classifying the Holodomor, a famine that Kyiv attributes to the Soviet authorities and which led to the death of millions in Ukraine during the 1930s, as a "genocide."



The resolution was adopted with 130 votes in favor, four members abstaining, and no opposition votes. Previously, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the lower house of parliament had approved a similar text in February.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, expressed his gratitude in a post on the Twitter platform, where he has decided to change his handle to "X."



Kuleba wrote in Italian, "A thousand thanks," emphasizing that this step "restores historical justice, honors millions of victims, and warns future generations about the danger of genocide."



Kyiv considers the Holodomor, which occurred between 1932 and 1933 and translates to "death by hunger" in Ukrainian, as a deliberate genocide carried out by the Communist regime under the leadership of Joseph Stalin with the intention of eliminating the peasant class.



Moscow denies the accuracy of Kyiv's narrative and places the events in the context of famines that struck several regions in Central Asia and Russia.

